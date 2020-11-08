ROBBINS, Ill. (CBS) — Just ahead of Veterans Day, south suburban Robbins on Sunday honored hometown military heroes.
The ceremony was held on Sunday afternoon. For the next two years, 30 banners that were set up at the ceremony will fly above a four-block stretch of Kedzie Avenue.
They pay tribute to current and former residents who served their country with pride.
Ten of the original Tuskegee Airmen came from Robbins, and the first airport owned and operated by African-Americans was in the south suburb as well.