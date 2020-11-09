CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage boys were shot and critically wounded Monday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood.
The shooting happened at 3:46 p.m. in the 1800 block of South St. Louis Avenue, police said.
The boys were on the sidewalk when they heard shots and felt pain.
One of the boys was struck in the foot and arm and had a graze wound to the hip.
The other was struck in the chest and leg.
Both victims were rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
No one was in custody late Monday. Area detectives were investigating.
