CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot late Monday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, and two of them are dead.
The shooting happened at 5:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Division Street, police said.
The victims were on the corner when an assailant pulled up in a black Chevrolet Equinox and shot them all, police said.
Two of the victims – one of them a 32-year-old man, the other of an unknown age – were each shot in the head and were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The third victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot in the left leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
As of the 7 p.m. hour, no one was in custody and Area Four detectives were investigating.
