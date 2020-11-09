DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot late Monday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, and two of them are dead.

The shooting happened at 5:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Division Street, police said.

The victims were on the corner when an assailant pulled up in a black Chevrolet Equinox and shot them all, police said.

Two of the victims – one of them a 32-year-old man, the other of an unknown age – were each shot in the head and were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The third victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot in the left leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

As of the 7 p.m. hour, no one was in custody and Area Four detectives were investigating.

