CHICAGO (CBS)– A car crashed into a house in Skokie late Sunday night.
The car struck a tree and then the corner of the house, in the 8600 block of Gross Point Road around 10 p.m., causing heavy structural damage.
According to the Skokie Fire Department, the residents were home at the time of the crash but were safe in the back of the house.
A resident told CBS 2 he heard a loud bang before the walls and ceilings started shaking.
Police arrested the driver on the scene and are investigating if alcohol was involved.
