CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 41 people were shot across Chicago this weekend, six of them fatally.
The most recent fatal shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Monday on the 4700 block of West 59th Street, just south of the Midway International Airport parking garage. Police said officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found a 20-year-old man unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car that had crashed into a tree. The driver had been shot in the face, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
At 6:15 p.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was found unresponsive in the 7800 block of South Carpenter Street in Auburn Gresham. Police said he had been shot in the back of the head, and was later pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center. A 24-year-old woman was also shot in a vehicle at the scene, and self-transported with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder in good condition.
Another fatal shooting happened at 1:08 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of West Madison Street in the South Austin neighborhood. Police said a 25-year-old man was walking through a vacant lot when another man came up and shot him. The victim was wounded in the abdomen and armpit and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. He was identified as Lavell O. Mathis.
Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood, police said a 20-year-old man was sitting in a parked car on the 7400 block of North Oakley Avenue when a gunman walked up and shot him. The victim was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Daniel Zetina.
Around 3:15 a.m. Saturday in the South Shore neighborhood. Police said two men were found shot on the 2100 block of East 72nd Place. A 32-year-old man who was shot in each leg was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Another man, whose age was unknown, was shot in the abdomen, and was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center.
About an hour and a half earlier, two men were shot in the 5900 block of West Huron Street in the South Austin neighborhood. Police said the victims were standing outside with a group of people, when a gunman walked up and shot a 28-year-old man in the head and torso and a 21-year-old man in the chest. Friends of the victims drove them to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where the older man was pronounced dead and the younger man was in fair condition. The victim who died was identified as Deangelo Mills.
At least 32 other people have been wounded in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday:
- A 16-year-old boy was shot Friday evening in Humboldt Park. Police said the boy was shot in the foot around 7:30 p.m. on the 900 block of North Harding Avenue. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- A 23-year-old man was driving on the 7600 block of South Bishop Street in Auburn Gresham around 7:35 p.m. Friday, when someone in a silver BMW opened fire, grazing his leg. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.
- Around 10 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old man was standing on the 4800 block of West Van Buren Street in the Austin neighborhood, when someone walked out of a nearby gangway and shot him in the leg. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
- Less than a block away, around 10:45 p.m. Friday, a 29-year-old man was sitting in a parked car on the 4800 block of West Congress Parkway in Austin, when someone in a white SUV shot him in the face and chest. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
- Around 11:40 p.m. Friday in the South Austin neighborhood, a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old man got into an argument in the 100 block of North Parkside Avenue, and the younger man shot the older man in the foot. The victim was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in good condition.
- Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was driving on the 800 block of South Independence Boulevard in Lawndale, when someone in a passing car shot him in the neck. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
- Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, two men got into an argument and started fighting after getting off an elevator at the Swissotel in downtown Chicago. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the arm during the fight, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
- Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was driving on the 6600 block of South Ashland Avenue in West Englewood, when he heard gunshots, and realized he’d been shot twice in the arm. He drove himself to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in fair condition.
- Around 2:55 a.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was standing on the 5400 block of West Cortez Street in Austin, when he was shot in the head. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Police said an unidentified person seen running from the scene was arrested a few blocks away on the 1100 block of North Lockwood Avenue, and officers recovered a weapon from the suspect.
- Shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday in the Little Village neighborhood, a 19-year-old man was standing on the 2700 block of South Trumbull Avenue, when he heard gunshots, and saw two men running down the street immediately after the shooting. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the shoulder and leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
- Around 4:40 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call of a shooting on the 1500 block of West 79th Street in Auburn Gresham, and found two men who had been shot. A 30-year-old man who was shot in the leg was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was stabilized. A 60-year-old man was shot in the face, shoulder, and arm, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.
- Around 5:20 p.m. Saturday in West Lawn, two men were crossing the street on the 6400 block of South Kedvale Avenue, when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting. A 30-year-old man was shot in the right hand, and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was stabilized. A 27-year-old man was shot in the back and leg, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in fair condition.
- Shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of a shooting in West Woodlawn, on the 400 block of East 63rd Street, and found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the leg and groin, and a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. Both victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were stabilized.
- At about 7:25 p.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was walking on the 200 block of North Central Avenue in South Austin, when he heard gunfire, and realized he’d been shot in the right forearm. He was taken to Loretto Hospital in good condition.
- At 8:25 p.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was walking down the street on the 200 block of East 35th Street in Bronzeville, about a block from Chicago Police Headquarters, when someone shot him in the leg. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
- At 12:22 a.m. Sunday, a 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded in the 4000 block of West Jackson Boulevard in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. He was standing on the front stairs of a home when someone came by in a black vehicle and fired shots, police said. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.
- At 2:08 a.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was walking in the 2400 block of West North Avenue – near the juncture of the Wicker Park and Humboldt Park neighborhoods – when he heard shots and felt pain. He had been shot in the abdomen and was taken to Stroger in serious condition.
- At 2:32 a.m. Sunday, a 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded in the 2700 block of West 25th Street in the Marshall Square neighborhood. Police said he was standing on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain, and he was taken to Stroger in good condition with a shot to the left shoulder.
- At 2:54 a.m. Sunday, a 55-year-old man was shot in the 5500 block of West Chicago Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood while headed east on the thoroughfare in his vehicle. He heard shot and felt pain, and was taken to Stroger in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the back and arm.
- At 3:17 a.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old man was driving in the 3500 block of West 59th Street on the cusp of the Gage Park and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods when he heard shots and felt pain. He drove to 60th Street and Ashland Avenue in West Englewood, where the Fire Department came and took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the back.
- At 9:59 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 4400 block of South Campbell Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood where they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the right leg. The victim was uncooperative with police and would not say how he was shot. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
- Around 12:15 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Kedzie Avenue near Marquette Park, a 20-year-old man was in a vehicle when a man in a dark sedan shot him, police said. He was taken to an unknown hospital in good condition.
- Around 3:55 p.m. Sunday, a 44-year-old man was shot in the 6900 block of South Emerald Avenue in Englewood. The man was in a vehicle parked on the street when someone else pulled up in another vehicle and shot him in the right arm, police said. The man was taken to the U of C Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 5:52 p.m. Sunday, a 72-year-old man was driving a vehicle when he was caught in crossfire in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. He was shot in the left hand and was taken to Stroger in good condition.
- Around 6:50 p.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man was shot in the buttocks in the 6300 block of South Carpenter Street in the Englewood neighborhood. The man was in a fight with another man who took out a gun and shot him, police said. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.
- At 7:29 p.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man heard shots and felt pain in the 8200 block of South Marquette Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood. He had been shot in the legs and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 7:52 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old man was near a commercial business in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in the East Chatham neighborhood when an assailant came up and shot him, police said. The victim as wounded in the foot area and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, a 20-year-old man was getting out of his car on the 3100 Block of West 40th Place in Brighton Park, when someone shot him in the foot. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- Around 1:40 a.m. Monday, a 50-year-old man was walking on the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard in West Garfield Park, when a man got out of a black sedan and shot him in the back. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.