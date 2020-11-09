CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 41 people were shot across Chicago this weekend, six of them fatally.

The most recent fatal shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Monday on the 4700 block of West 59th Street, just south of the Midway International Airport parking garage. Police said officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found a 20-year-old man unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car that had crashed into a tree. The driver had been shot in the face, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 6:15 p.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was found unresponsive in the 7800 block of South Carpenter Street in Auburn Gresham. Police said he had been shot in the back of the head, and was later pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center. A 24-year-old woman was also shot in a vehicle at the scene, and self-transported with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder in good condition.

Another fatal shooting happened at 1:08 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of West Madison Street in the South Austin neighborhood. Police said a 25-year-old man was walking through a vacant lot when another man came up and shot him. The victim was wounded in the abdomen and armpit and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. He was identified as Lavell O. Mathis.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood, police said a 20-year-old man was sitting in a parked car on the 7400 block of North Oakley Avenue when a gunman walked up and shot him. The victim was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Daniel Zetina.

Around 3:15 a.m. Saturday in the South Shore neighborhood. Police said two men were found shot on the 2100 block of East 72nd Place. A 32-year-old man who was shot in each leg was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Another man, whose age was unknown, was shot in the abdomen, and was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center.

About an hour and a half earlier, two men were shot in the 5900 block of West Huron Street in the South Austin neighborhood. Police said the victims were standing outside with a group of people, when a gunman walked up and shot a 28-year-old man in the head and torso and a 21-year-old man in the chest. Friends of the victims drove them to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where the older man was pronounced dead and the younger man was in fair condition. The victim who died was identified as Deangelo Mills.

At least 32 other people have been wounded in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday: