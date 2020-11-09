CHICAGO (CBS) — Marijuana sales in Illinois topped out at more than $108 million between recreational and medical dispensaries last month, state officials said Monday.
The total figure for recreational marijuana sales for October set a new record at $75,278,200.15, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
For September, sales totaled $67,648,362.14.
Sales of recreational pot have increased each month since February, which saw a slight drop in sales from January, the first month of legal weed in Illinois.
Marijuana dispensaries have been deemed essential businesses during the pandemic, allowing them to remain open during the early months of the outbreak, when most businesses were forced to close.
For medical marijuana, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported retail sales amounted to $33,135.102.46 for October – including $16,098,170.52 in dry flower sales and $17,036,931.94 in concentrates and infused products.
