PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — A serious crash followed a police chase in southwest suburban Plainfield on Monday.
Romeoville police said around 1:50 p.m., the Will County Cooperative Police Assistance Team Task Force was conducting a covert operation at a business park at Interstate 55 and Weber Road in Romeoville.
The Will County CPAT had prior knowledge that the subject of the investigation would have guns, police said.
As officers attempted to arrest the man, he crashed his vehicle into the officers’ vehicles and drove toward officers who were outside on foot as he tried to get away, police said.
Police fired shots at the suspect, but no one was struck.
The suspect made it out of Romeoville, but was under constant surveillance as he plowed on into Woodridge, through Bolingbrook, and finally into Plainfield, where he crashed, police said.
Several cars, including a squad car, were involved in the accident at Route 59 and West Andrew Road.
Three Plainfield officers were hurt during the course of the arrest, but the injuries are not considered serious.
The suspect was taken into custody, police said.
There is no remaining threat to public safety stemming from the incident, police said.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Driver Arrested After Crashing Into House In Skokie
- Man Killed, Woman Wounded In Auburn Gresham Shooting
- His Contract Is Still In Effect, But Hammond Schools Superintendent Wants $20,000 Raise Right Now