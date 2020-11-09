CHICAGO (CBS) — A man fell to the ground and suffered minor injuries when a robber fired shots in his direction in broad daylight in the River North on Monday afternoon.
The 29-year-old man was walking south in the 700 block of North Rush Street when the assailant tried to take his personal property, police said.
The assailant then took out a gun and fired three shots in the victim’s direction, police said. The victim fell to the ground and suffered minor injuries for which he refused medical attention, police said.
The police News Affairs report on the incident did not suggest that the man was struck by any of the bullets.
The suspect fled east on Superior Street in a silver Ford Explorer, police said.
No one was in custody late Monday. Area Three detectives were investigating.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Driver Arrested After Crashing Into House In Skokie
- Man Killed, Woman Wounded In Auburn Gresham Shooting
- His Contract Is Still In Effect, But Hammond Schools Superintendent Wants $20,000 Raise Right Now