CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen is dead after being shot in Rogers Park Monday evening.
The 18-year-old man was shot in the chest in the 6700 block of North Newgard Avenue, police said.
He was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.
Police did not immediately provide further details.
