DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:fatal shooting, Newgard Avenue, Rogers Park, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen is dead after being shot in Rogers Park Monday evening.

The 18-year-old man was shot in the chest in the 6700 block of North Newgard Avenue, police said.

He was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not immediately provide further details.

Also From CBS Chicago:

 