CHICAGO (CBS) — Health experts say testing is a powerful weapon against the novel coronavirus, but officials are now facing supply shortages.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, a shortage in one area is prompting a more aggressive response starting Monday. There is also demand for more action.

One event Sunday in the city saw hundreds of tests go within hours. Now, there is a call on the state to make more testing locations available.

COVID-19 cases in Illinois keep rising, exceeding more than 10,000 per day for the last three days. It is the same specifically in Chicago.

On the West Side in the Austin neighborhood Sunday, there was proof of a growing need not only for tests, but for awareness.

“That the virus is real – we want people to know,” said state Rep. LaShawn Ford (D-Chicago).

City data show that one in 25 people have the virus in the 60644 ZIP code. The positivity rate is at 8 percent and 95 deaths have bene recorded.

Many people in the area are essential workers, and testing at popup sites has become vital.

“But we had no more tests, because we didn’t expect as many people to come out,” Ford said.

A total of 500 tests were gone within hours at the Austin site – at 5051 W. Chicago Ave. where Ford’s district office is located – matching at trend around the state.

The same happened at a center in Wheaton – the one location run by DuPage County health officials. High demand has 600 tests going, sometimes within the hour.

What can be done differently?

“Well, I think that the thing is we just have to make sure we have more testing in multiple places and communities,” Ford said. “You can’t just have one test site in a community.”

Starting Monday, DuPage County is partnering with the state for more testing at mobile sites. Drive-throughs will pop up in Glendale Heights and Elmhurst.

They open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. or earlier, depending on how long the 500-test supply lasts. If trends continue, that could be quick.

“We have to figure out the timing for these tests,” Ford said. “If people have to be at work at 9 and testing is at 8, there’s no real time for them to be tested.”

Last week, Gov. JB Pritzker said the state provides tests as areas request, but they are not unlimited.

Chicago does its own testing, so Rep. Ford plans to get a better handle on testing in Chicago during a meeting with Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday.

A complete list of testing sites statewide can be found below:

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Bureau November 11 Bureau County Health Department 526 Bureau Valley Parkway Princeton 9am – 5pm Cook November 11 Bennett Day 955 W. Grand Ave. Chicago 10:30am – 5:30pm November 13 Metropolitan Family Services – Belmont – Cragin 3249 N. Central Ave. Chicago 8am – 4pm November 14 Ping Tom Park 300 W. 19th St. Chicago 10am – 5 pm November 14-15 Affordable Recovery Home Campus 13636 S. Western Ave. Blue Island 9am – 5 pm November 14-15 Village of Melrose Park 2701 W. Lake St. Melrose Park 9am – 5pm DeKalb November 14-15 Hiawatha High School 410 1st Street Kirkland 9am – 5pm DuPage November 9-10 Churchville Middle School 155 Victory Pkwy. Elmhurst 9am – 5pm November 11 Wheaton College – Edman Chapel 401 E. Franklin St. Wheaton 8am – 4 pm November 12 Glendale Heights Aquatic Center 240 Civic Center Plaza Glendale Heights 9am – 5pm Grundy November 15 Minooka Community High School – Central 301 S. Wabena Ave. Minooka 9am – 5pm Kankakee November 9-10 Kankakee County Health Department 2390 W. Station St. Kankakee 8:30am – 4:30pm Knox November 14-15 Knox County Fairgrounds 1392 Knox Highway 9 Knoxville 9am – 5pm

Lake November 11 Highwood Public Library 102 Highwood Ave. Highwood 9am – 5pm November 12 College of Lake County 19351 W. Washington St. Grayslake 9am – 5pm Marshall November 13 Lacon Community Center 405 N. Washington St. Lacon 9am – 5pm McHenry November 14-15 Peterson Park 4300 Peterson Park Rd. McHenry 8am – 4pm Ogle November 9-10 Ogle County Health Department 907 Pines Rd. Oregon 9am – 5pm Peoria November 9-10 Stevens Square Park Route 91 and West Main Street Princeville 8am – 4pm Putnam November 12 Putnam County Emergency Management Agency 1120 Old Highway 26 Hennepin 9am – 5pm Winnebago November 13 Tebala Event Center 7910 Newburg Rd. Rockford 9am – 5pm

The Illinois Department of Public health noted that site locations are subject to change, and advises people to check the IDPH website for up-to-date information.