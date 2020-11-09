CHICAGO (CBS) — A 39-year-old woman is in custody in Colorado, arrested in the murders of her boyfriend’s parents at their home in northwest suburban Algonquin.
Police said officers conducting a well-being check Sunday evening at a home on the 600 block of Red Coach Lane in Algonquin found the bodies of 73-year-old Leonard Gilard and 69-year-old Noreen Gilard. Both had suffered “fatal wounds,” and an autopsy has been scheduled for both victims, according to police.
Arin Fox, 39, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of domestic battery. Police said she stole the victims’ car and fled to Colorado after the murders.
Fox is being held at the Douglas County Jail in Colorado, awaiting extradition back to McHenry County. She was arrested in Littleton, Colorado, after information gathered in the investigation led them to her hideout.
Police said Fox lived with the couple, but is not related to them. She is a friend or girlfriend of their son, according to Algonquin Deputy Police Chief Ryan Markham.
Police said the murders appeared to be domestic-related, and there is no threat to the community.
