OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) — A 7-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle in Oak Lawn on Monday, police said.
The accident happened in the 9300 block of South Kolmar Avenue in the near southwest suburb, police said.
The victim rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.
Oak Lawn police did not provide further information about what happened, but said they were investigating along with Illinois State Police and will reconstruct the events leading up to the accident.
Anyone with information or who might have witnessed the accident is asked to call Oak Lawn police at (708) 422-8292.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Driver Arrested After Crashing Into House In Skokie
- Man Killed, Woman Wounded In Auburn Gresham Shooting
- His Contract Is Still In Effect, But Hammond Schools Superintendent Wants $20,000 Raise Right Now