Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 10: Broncos Rookie KJ Hamler Beginning To EmergeThe Broncos third round rookie had a breakout game Sunday in Atlanta, making him a potential pickup option for fantasy owners.

Fresh Off Seattle Storm's Title Win, Lincolnwood Native Jewell Loyd Reflects On Life In WNBA Bubble; 'It Was Like Summer Camp'Back home for the offseason, Seattle Storm star Jewell Loyd had time to humor us with some hoops, and open up about her strangest season yet with the WNBA.

Report: DUI Charges Were Filed Against Tony La Russa In Arizona On Day Before He Was Announced As White Sox ManagerOne day before the White Sox introduced Tony La Russa as their new manager, misdemeanor driving under the influence charges were filed against the Hall of Fame manager in Arizona.

The Masters: Augusta National Is A Private Course With A Public PersonaAugusta National, long-time Masters home, is one of the most recognizable golf courses, though few beyond pros and club members play it.

Skidding Bears Fall Short To Tennessee TitansRyan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes, and the banged-up Tennessee Titans never trailed in snapping a two-game skid by beating the Chicago Bears Sunday.

Chicago Fire Fall To NYCFC On Last Day Of Regular SeasonValentín Castellanos had a goal and an assist, Maximiliano Moralez had two assists, and New York City FC beat the Chicago Fire on the final day of the regular season Sunday.