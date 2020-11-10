CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of burglars made off with nearly 40 firearms after breaking into a gun shop in far north suburban Winthrop Harbor overnight.
Winthrop Harbor Police Chief Joel Brumlik said officers responded to an alarm at The Outdoorsman at 221 Sheridan Rd. around 12:30 a.m., and found the front door had been shattered.
Detectives determined the thieves broke into multiple display cases, stealing approximately 39 guns, including rifles and handguns. The burglars were in the store only a few minutes before fleeing in a dark-colored SUV, headed north on Sheridan Road towards the Wisconsin state line, less than a mile away.
Surveillance video shows at least four burglars dressed in hoodies and masks ransacking the store.
Brumlik said detectives are working with neighboring law enforcement agencies and the ATF as they investigate the burglary.
“We will work diligently to identify and arrest the offenders,” Brumlik said.
Police asked anyone with information on the burglary to call Winthrop Harbor Police Det. Chris Willets at 847-872-8646, or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.