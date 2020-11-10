DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Today is the third-straight day of record warmth for Chicago, but that all ends tonight.

In fact,  Sunday and Monday’s high of 76 ranks as among the top ten warmest November days ever, or at least since records have been kept, dating back to the 1880s. Today is the seventh-straight day of 70-degree weather, which is the longest consecutive streak of 70+ ever for November.

Strong winds from the south have fueled this warm pattern, but the dry soil is also a factor, as it tends to make warming easier.

Storms move in this afternoon and temps will fall back into the 50s, which is more normal for this time of year.