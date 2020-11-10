DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Temperatures, thunderstorms, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Conditions are changing as a cold front approaches.

Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the upper 70s, the last day of record-high temperatures. By the late afternoon, thunderstorms arrive and could be strong to severe with gusty winds.

An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out with the severe storm threat.

Showers wrap up Tuesday night as temperatures drop dramatically to the upper 30s.

Temperatures will drop to the 40s and 50s through next week, with clear skies.