CHICAGO (CBS)– Conditions are changing as a cold front approaches.
Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the upper 70s, the last day of record-high temperatures. By the late afternoon, thunderstorms arrive and could be strong to severe with gusty winds.
An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out with the severe storm threat.
Record-breaking high temperatures…
Winds 40-50 mph…
Severe storm threat, including isolated tornadoes…
Evening rain…
Huge drop in temps…
And that is ALL just TODAY'S FORECAST~! pic.twitter.com/0gafg66qun
— Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) November 10, 2020
Showers wrap up Tuesday night as temperatures drop dramatically to the upper 30s.
Temperatures will drop to the 40s and 50s through next week, with clear skies.