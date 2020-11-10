CHICAGO (CBS) — A tornado watch has been issued for most of the Chicago area until 8 p.m., as a line of gusty storms is expected to pass through the area.

The tornado watch is in effect for all Illinois counties in the greater Chicago area except Kankakee County, as well northern Illinois west of Chicago all the way to the Mississippi River, and much of southern Wisconsin. Northwest Indiana is not affected.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for DeKalb, Winnebago, and Boone counties, and eastern Lee and Ogle counties until 4:30 p.m.

A tornado warning was issued until 4:15 p.m. for central Putnam and southeastern Bureau counties southwest of the Chicago area.

A wind advisory is also in effect throughout the area until 10 p.m.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist reported a powerful cold front was moving through western Illinois Tuesday afternoon, with severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes along it.

The fast-moving storms will target the Chicago area through 8 p.m., with the height of the storm threat being 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Winds could gust to 70 mph with the strongest cells and there is a chance for tornadoes.

The highs hit the mid-70s on Tuesday, but the low for Tuesday night drops to 35.

For Wednesday, it will be sunny and chilly with a high of just 49. On Thursday, it will be sunny with a high of 55.

Tornadoes do not often touch down within the city of Chicago, but a tornado did touch down in Rogers Park back on Aug. 10.

