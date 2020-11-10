CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois has surpassed 500,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, after setting another new record for daily cases on Tuesday, as well as reaching a new high for testing, with more than 100,000 virus tests in the past day.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a record 12,623 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, topping the old daily case record of 12,438 reported on Saturday. Illinois has now reported at least 10,000 new cases for five days in a row.

IDPH also reported 79 additional deaths, the second most reported in one day since mid-June. Three of the most recent deaths were reported at Illinois Veterans’ Home LaSalle (IVHL), which has had 68 residents and 70 employees contract the virus since the start of the pandemic, including six residents who have died.

“IVHL has implemented testing, isolation, and sterilization protocols at the facility and is following all public health guidance in its continued response,” IDPH said in a news release.

COVID-19 testing also set a new record on Tuesday, with 101,955 new tests reported in the past 24 hours, the first time Illinois reported more than 100,000 tests in a day. The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate now stands at 12%, three times higher than it was one month ago.

On Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker said new daily cases of COVID-19 are up 380% since Oct. 1, and hospitalizations and deaths per day are up more than 150% during that time.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 511,183 coronavirus cases, including 10,289 deaths.

As of Monday night, 4,742 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 911 patients in the ICU and 399 on ventilators. That’s the most COVID patients in the hospital since early May, the most virus patients in the ICU since late May, and the most COVID patients on ventilators since early June.

