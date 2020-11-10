CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana reported a record 63 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday and 4,879 new cases, which is the second-highest daily count on record.
According to state health department data, the statewide positivity rate has surged to 10% and hospitalizations are also at record numbers. There are 2,338 Hoosiers in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment. Just one month ago, it was 1,200.
The state’s daily death rate of 37 is also nearing the peak set back at the start of the pandemic in the spring. A total of 4,701 Hoosiers have now died of COVID-19, making it the third-leading cause of death in the state. If the daily count continues to rise, more people could die on a daily basis than heart disease and cancer, the two leading causes of death in the state.
In Lake County, officials reported seven new deaths, which is equal to the highest daily toll. After Monday’s record-setting 631 daily cases, another 498 were reported on Tuesday, which is the third-highest ever. The daily average case count now stands at 457.
The county’s positivity rate has surged to 14.4%. If the rate hits 15%, the county could enact restrictions on activities, including restrictions on school extracurricular activities and limits on people allowed in bars and restaurants.
