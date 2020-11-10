SEVERE STORMSSevere Thunderstorm Warning In Effect For Much Of The Chicago Area, Tornado Warning In Kenosha, Tornado Watches In Effect Until 8
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A large garbage fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at the General Iron shredding plant in the Clybourn Corridor.

The fire broke out around 2:15 p.m. at the shredding plant at 1909 N. Clifton Ave.

The Fire Department said the fire was not hazardous and there were no injuries. But Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) advised people to avoid the area.

Multiple tweets showed photos and videos of the scene, in many instances accompanied by complaints about the shredding plant’s practices.

Back in May, the controversial shredding plant was shut down for a period of time following two explosions.

The company is planning to move from the Clifton Avenue facility to the Southeast Side.

