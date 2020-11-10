CHICAGO (CBS) — A large garbage fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at the General Iron shredding plant in the Clybourn Corridor.
The fire broke out around 2:15 p.m. at the shredding plant at 1909 N. Clifton Ave.
The Fire Department said the fire was not hazardous and there were no injuries. But Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) advised people to avoid the area.
fire at General Iron, hazmat team on the scene. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/glXKS2mSWb
— Alderman Hopkins (@AldermanHopkins) November 10, 2020
Multiple tweets showed photos and videos of the scene, in many instances accompanied by complaints about the shredding plant’s practices.
@ABC7Chicago here is some video of General Iron and @ChicagoFireDept pic.twitter.com/TEV1rlt3Ma
— Timmy Football (@TiMbOcItY23) November 10, 2020
🔥🚒 FIRE AT GENERAL IRON! 🔥🚒
This is what is heading our way!#stopgeneraliron #denythepermits
cc @afrodip @scribeguy @brettchase @pattywetli pic.twitter.com/pHgUmUpBNU
— Stop General Iron (@stopgeneraliron) November 10, 2020
Back in May, the controversial shredding plant was shut down for a period of time following two explosions.
The company is planning to move from the Clifton Avenue facility to the Southeast Side.
