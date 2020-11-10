CHICAGO (CBS) — Tens of thousands of ComEd customers were left in the dark Tuesday evening as a fast-moving line of severe storms swept through the Chicago area.
As of 5:48 p.m., ComEd was reporting 499 active outages affecting 30,519 customers.
ComEd said in a news release Tuesday afternoon that it was getting out ahead of the storm – increasing crew staffing in case there are power outages.
The utility said its priority is to restore critical facilities such as police and fire stations, nursing homes, and hospitals first, and then to restore the outages that affect the greatest number of customers.
Anyone who experiences an outage should contact ComEd immediately. People may text OUT to 26633 (COMED) to report an outage and receive restoration information, or may follow ComEd on Twitter or Facebook, Customers may also call (800) EDISON-1, or report outages at ComEd.com/report. Spanish speaking customers should call (800) 95-LUCES.
Anyone who spots a down power line should also call those numbers, and should not go anywhere near the power line, ComEd said.
