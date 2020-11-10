MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS/AP) — The fire chief and the deputy fire chief are out in Michigan City, Indiana.
Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry told The Associated Press that Chief Craig Krivak and Deputy Chief Kyle Kazmierczak were fired following an off-duty incident at the home of a Michigan City firefighter.
The incident involved a group of off-duty firefighters, the mayor said Monday.
Parry said he released Fire Chief Craig Krivak and Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Kazmierczak “in part due to their handling of this incident,” The Times reported.
“The mayor will be announcing future leadership of the Michigan City fire department in the upcoming days,” the mayor’s statement said.
The fire department would only say the incident is being investigated.
