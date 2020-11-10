CHICAGO (CBS) — Severe storms brought down trees and power lines throughout the Chicago area early Tuesday evening.
As CBS 2’s Marie Saaverda reported, Elgin police had to block one street off when a power line came down. ComEd arrived within a few minutes to fix it.
Only one house lost power in that incident, which was caused by a branch coming down.
In the Town of Winnebago, high wind sent a tree crashing into the side of a home. Some of the branches broke out windows on the upper floor.
Wind howled and blew rain sideways shortly before that incident, which caught drivers off guard just outside of Rockford.
In rural Winnebago County, a power line came down and was seen sparking on the ground near a barn.
And in the 2800 block of North Newland Avenue in the Montclare neighborhood, Chicago Police were on the scene after a power line, sending a shower up a shower of sparks and producing a menacing buzzing sound. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov provided video of the scene.
Tens of thousands of ComEd customers lost power on account of the fast-moving storms, which brought heavy rain, dangerous wind, and even tornado warnings to the greater area.
