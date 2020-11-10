CHICAGO (CBS)– A Wind Advisory is in effect as conditions in Chicago move from mild to potentially severe.
By the late afternoon Tuesday, strong-to-severe thunderstorms arrive bringing gusty winds. The Wind Advisory is in place for Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will counties until 10 p.m.
Wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 miles per hour as thunderstorms move into the area. There is a chance for isolated tornadoes as well.
There is a SLIGHT risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Among the risks, the chance of an isolated tornado or two. Stay in touch with @cbschicago I'll be tracking the storms this afternoon along with meteorologist @MaryKayKleist pic.twitter.com/VA4FP4S7WB
— Ed Curran (@EdCurran) November 10, 2020
Showers wrap up Tuesday night as temperatures drop dramatically to the upper 30s. Temperatures will drop to the 40s and 50s through next week, with clear skies.
CBS 2 meteorologists will track the storm and continue to provide updates.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Multiple Vehicles Damaged In Arson At Car Dealership In East Side
- Pfizer Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective, Seeking Emergency Authorization
- Boy, 7, Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Oak Lawn