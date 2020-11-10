TORNADO WATCHA Tornado Watch Is In Effect For Most OF The Chicago Area Until 8 p.m.
By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS)– A Wind Advisory is in effect as conditions in Chicago move from mild to potentially severe.

By the late afternoon Tuesday, strong-to-severe thunderstorms arrive bringing gusty winds. The Wind Advisory is in place for Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will counties until 10 p.m.

Wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 miles per hour as thunderstorms move into the area. There is a chance for isolated tornadoes as well.

Showers wrap up Tuesday night as temperatures drop dramatically to the upper 30s. Temperatures will drop to the 40s and 50s through next week, with clear skies.

CBS 2 meteorologists will track the storm and continue to provide updates.

