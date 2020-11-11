CHICAGO (CBS)– Blue Line service has been suspended between Rosemont and Jefferson Park After a derailment Wednesday morning.
According to CTA officials, a southbound Blue Line train derailed near Harlem after striking a vehicle tire that was on the tracks. Officials said one front wheel of the train was slightly off the tracks.
[Service Disruption] Update: Blue Line service has been temporarily suspended between Rosemont and Jefferson Park due to a derailment at Harlem (O'Hare). More: https://t.co/cgXMtHJQxw
— cta (@cta) November 11, 2020
Service was suspended around 5:15 a.m.
Shuttle buses are available between Rosemont and Jefferson Park to provide connecting service.
CTA officials said there were 48 passengers on the train at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported. Four passengers were taken to local hospital to be checked.
