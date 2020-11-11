Left In The Dark:Due To Lax Oversight, Tens Of Thousands Of Moments Not Captured On Chicago Police Body Cameras
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 12-year-old boy was shot and wounded Wednesday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 8:55 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Ridgeway Avenue, police said.

The boy was sitting with his father in a parked vehicle when someone inside a maroon sport-utility vehicle fired shots and wounded the boy in the back, lower backside, hip, and leg, police said.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was in fair condition, police said. His father was not injured.

The assailant’s vehicle was last seen fleeing north on Ridgeway Avenue, and the assailant was not in custody late Wednesday.

Area Four detectives were investigating late Wednesday.

