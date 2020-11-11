CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be clear and chilly Wednesday night as lows drop into the lower 30s, with some upper 20s outlying areas.
It will be sunny on Thursday and slightly milder with highs in the mid-50s. The normal high is 51 degrees.
A fast-moving cold front passes Thursday night into Friday. A wintry mix expected across much of Wisconsin. But we have a dry air mass in place.
No precipitation is expected for us, just a wind shift. The front will open the door for a much cooler day on Friday, with a high of 41.
Look for chilly rain on the weekend.