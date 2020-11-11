CHICAGO (CBS) — Lake Forest Police are conducting a death investigation, after a Metra train crew spotted a man’s body along the Union Pacific North Line tracks Wednesday morning.
Metra UP-North Line trains were halted in both directions after the body was spotted alongside the tracks near the intersection of Western Avenue and Franklin Place around 8:45 a.m. Normal service resumed around 11:15 a.m.
Police said the victim, a man in his 40s, apparently had been struck and killed by an earlier train.
Lake Forest police were interviewing witnesses in an effort to determine exactly what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Adam Milczarek at 847-810-3810.
The Lake County Coroner’s office was working to identify the victim, police said.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Michigan City, Indiana Fire Chief, Deputy Fire Chief Fired Over Handling Of Off-Duty Incident
- Workers ‘Dropping Like Flies’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak At IDES North Aurora Office, Employees Say
- New Illinois Veterans Home In Chicago Is Complete, But Still Not Ready For Anyone To Move In