DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mugo Odigwe
Filed Under:Englewood, Englewood Fire, Fire

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is in critical condition after she was rescued from a burning building in Englewood.

Firefighters responded to the apartment fire at 524 W. 72nd St. just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. A 32-year-old woman was pulled from the burning building.

The 32-year-old woman is now in critical condition. Responders started performing CPR on her on the sidewalk before she was taken to a local hospital.

The fire displaced three adults and two children. No other injuries were reported.

A neighbor living on the first floor of the building called 911 when the fire started. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.