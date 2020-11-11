CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is in critical condition after she was rescued from a burning building in Englewood.
Firefighters responded to the apartment fire at 524 W. 72nd St. just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. A 32-year-old woman was pulled from the burning building.
The 32-year-old woman is now in critical condition. Responders started performing CPR on her on the sidewalk before she was taken to a local hospital.
The fire displaced three adults and two children. No other injuries were reported.
A neighbor living on the first floor of the building called 911 when the fire started. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.