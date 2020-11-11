CHICAGO (CBS) — An extra-alarm fire was raging Wednesday night in an industrial building on the city’s Southeast Side.
The fire broke out at the Gallo Equipment Company on Avenue O near 119th Street in the Hegewisch community. The roof of the two-story building collapsed, and firefighters were mounting a defensive attack.
The Fire Department called 3-11 alarm for extra equipment.
3-11 Alarm at 11909 S Avenue O. Staging area at 116th/Ave O. 2 sty ordinary 100×400 warehouse, fire pic.twitter.com/K95pIkkHGl
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 12, 2020
Raging orange flames could be seen from a distance.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 12, 2020
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Michigan City, Indiana Fire Chief, Deputy Fire Chief Fired Over Handling Of Off-Duty Incident
- Workers ‘Dropping Like Flies’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak At IDES North Aurora Office, Employees Say
- New Illinois Veterans Home In Chicago Is Complete, But Still Not Ready For Anyone To Move In