By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — An extra-alarm fire was raging Wednesday night in an industrial building on the city’s Southeast Side.

The fire broke out at the Gallo Equipment Company on Avenue O near 119th Street in the Hegewisch community. The roof of the two-story building collapsed, and firefighters were mounting a defensive attack.

The Fire Department called 3-11 alarm for extra equipment.

Raging orange flames could be seen from a distance.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

