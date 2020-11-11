DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Austin, Chicago, Coronavirus, COVID-19 Tests, Free COVID Tests

CHICAGO (CBS)– Free COVID-19 testing will be offered in the Austin neighborhood Wednesday.

Loretto Hospital, at South Central and Flournoy, is offering free testing from 9 a.m. until noon.

Due of the holiday, veterans will be given priority testing. All community members are welcome.

Also From CBS Chicago:

 