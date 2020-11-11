CHICAGO (CBS)– Free COVID-19 testing will be offered in the Austin neighborhood Wednesday.
Loretto Hospital, at South Central and Flournoy, is offering free testing from 9 a.m. until noon.
Due of the holiday, veterans will be given priority testing. All community members are welcome.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Multiple Vehicles Damaged In Arson At Car Dealership In East Side
- Pfizer Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective, Seeking Emergency Authorization
- Boy, 7, Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Oak Lawn