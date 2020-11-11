CHICAGO (CBS)– Starting Wednesday, the LaSalle Network is committing to helping 1,000 veterans find jobs over the next year.
Recruiters will guide vets in all aspects of the job search.
The firm reminds us that veterans have developed unique skills like leadership, loyalty and flexibility. Leading the charge is a former veteran himself, who is now working with LaSalle as their operations director.
He says despite these difficult times there are jobs out there.
Get more information on the LaSalle Network website.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Multiple Vehicles Damaged In Arson At Car Dealership In East Side
- Pfizer Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective, Seeking Emergency Authorization
- Boy, 7, Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Oak Lawn