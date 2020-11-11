DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Starting Wednesday,  the LaSalle Network is committing to helping 1,000 veterans find jobs over the next year.

Recruiters will guide vets in all aspects of the job search.

The firm reminds us that veterans have developed unique skills like leadership, loyalty and flexibility. Leading the charge is a former veteran himself, who is now working with LaSalle as their operations director.

He says despite these difficult times there are jobs out there.

