GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A fire on Wednesday afternoon sent thick smoke pouring out of a recycling center in Gary, Indiana.
The fire broke out at Innofuel Energy Solutions, at 6480 Industrial Hwy. in Gary.
Multiple fire departments from around Northwest Indiana were called to the scene, and Industrial Highway was shut down.
Information on injuries was not immediately available.
The scene is less than a mile from Gary/Chicago International Airport.
