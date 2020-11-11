Left In The Dark:Due To Lax Oversight, Tens Of Thousands Of Moments Not Captured On Chicago Police Body Cameras
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Fire, Gary, Gary/Chicago International Airport, Indiana, Innofuel Energy Solutions, Recycling Plant

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A fire on Wednesday afternoon sent thick smoke pouring out of a recycling center in Gary, Indiana.

The fire broke out at Innofuel Energy Solutions, at 6480 Industrial Hwy. in Gary.

Multiple fire departments from around Northwest Indiana were called to the scene, and Industrial Highway was shut down.

Information on injuries was not immediately available.

The scene is less than a mile from Gary/Chicago International Airport.

