CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are asking for help finding 13-year-old Rion “Tooti” Davis, who has been missing from the Lawndale neighborhood since Tuesday.
Rion was last seen on the 800 block of South Independence Boulevard.
Police said she was believed to be wearing a fuzzy hot pink hoodie, a black shirt, black leggings, and black Nike Air gym shoes. She also might be carrying a red-colored backpack with emoji faces on it.
Rion is a 5-foot-3, 100 pound Black girl with brown eyes, brown hair, and a freckled medium light complexion.
She might frequent the area near 74th and Langley, according to police.
Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts should call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.
