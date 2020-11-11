Left In The Dark:Due To Lax Oversight, Tens Of Thousands Of Moments Not Captured On Chicago Police Body Cameras
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Northwestern Medicine study said it just isn’t true: That birth control is linked to depression.

Researchers said the pill and other hormonal contraceptives will not trigger sad nor suicidal thoughts.

But they note that the mental and physical stress of an unintended pregnancy could trigger new incidents of depression, including postpartum depression.

