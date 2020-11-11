FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (CBS) — The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago was helping multiple families Wednesday after an entire wall of bricks collapsed to the ground at an apartment building in Franklin Park.
The collapse happened on Tuesday night at 2415 Mannheim Rd. in the western suburb.
The building has been deemed unsafe.
The Red Cross said it was providing emergency lodging to 27 residents in 14 households. Volunteers were also helping with mental health, health services, meals, financial assistance, and information to help the residents with their recovery.
