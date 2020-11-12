CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds and showers are on the increase as a cold front heads our way Thursday night.
Scattered showers move in around 9 p.m. Southerly winds will shift northwest with the passage of the cold front after midnight.
This system clears our area by daybreak. Sun returns Friday, but chilly air will be in place.
Temps struggle to reach the lower 40s.
For Saturday, rain is likely with a high of 48.
On Sunday, rain moves out. Chilly winds and falling temperatures are expected throughout the day Sunday, with a high of 49.