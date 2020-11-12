Left In The Dark:Due To Lax Oversight, Tens Of Thousands Of Moments Not Captured On Chicago Police Body Cameras
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds and showers are on the increase as a cold front heads our way Thursday night.

Evening Planner: 11.12.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Scattered showers move in around 9 p.m. Southerly winds will shift northwest with the passage of the cold front after midnight.

Tonight: 11.12.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

This system clears our area by daybreak. Sun returns Friday, but chilly air will be in place.

Temps struggle to reach the lower 40s.

Tomorrow: 11.12.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

For Saturday, rain is likely with a high of 48.

7 Day Forecast: 11.12.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Sunday, rain moves out. Chilly winds and falling temperatures are expected throughout the day Sunday, with a high of 49.

Mary Kay Kleist