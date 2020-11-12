DePaul's Paul Reed Looks Forward To NBA Draft After Long Wait

NFL Week 10 NFC North Picks: Dalvin Cook 'Has Been Tremendous Since His Return,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteWith the surging Vikings and the fading Bears, the NFC North playoff race bound to get tighter in the second half of the season.

Masters Preview: 'Things Are Just More Difficult For Tiger,' Says Nick FaldoTiger Woods is unlikely to repeat at the Masters, but Bryson DeChambeau has strong shot at his second consecutive major.

No Comment From White Sox After Revelations About DUI Charge Against Tony La Russa Day Before His HiringThe White Sox are not talking a day after revelations that new manager Tony La Russa is facing a DUI charge in Arizona.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 10: Broncos Rookie KJ Hamler Beginning To EmergeThe Broncos third round rookie had a breakout game Sunday in Atlanta, making him a potential pickup option for fantasy owners.

Fresh Off Seattle Storm's Title Win, Lincolnwood Native Jewell Loyd Reflects On Life In WNBA Bubble; 'It Was Like Summer Camp'Back home for the offseason, Seattle Storm star Jewell Loyd had time to humor us with some hoops, and open up about her strangest season yet with the WNBA.