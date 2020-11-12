CHICAGO (CBS) — Flames shoot through the roof as a late night fire devastates a factory in the Hegewisch neighborhood on Chicago’s Southeast Side.
Hours later, those flames still smolder, as investigators try to figure out just how it all started.
As CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe explains, firefighters had a long difficult night.
The fire broke out at Era Valdivia Contractors on Avenue O near 119th Street around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. The roof of the two-story building collapsed during the blaze, and firefighters mounted a defensive attack, fighting the flames from outside.
The Fire Department called 3-11 alarm for extra equipment.
Huge flames could be seen from miles away. Firefighters used ladders to pour water on the warehouse from several different directions.
The fire was extinguished shortly before 11 p.m., but fire crews remained on scene overnight to keep an eye on hotspots, and prevent the fire from rekindling.
Police still had the building blocked off Thursday morning.
The roof of the warehouse was pretty much gone, and the inside was a blackened mess.
No injuries were reported. The Chicago Fire Department has not responded to requests for comment on the cause of the blaze.
