CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old man was recently shot and killed near Midway International Airport, and there were no witnesses.
On Thursday night, the family of Justin Gonzalez was seeking an arrest.
Police said at 2:01 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found Gonzalez’s body unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the face near 59th Street and Kilpatrick Avenue. His vehicle apparently went on to hit a tree.
He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Gonzalez’s family said he was dropping off a friend at the time. On Monday night, the tree that his car crashed into was surrounded by loved ones.
“It’s not cool what you guys did,” said Gonzalez’s aunt, Corinne Granados. “It’s not cool driving around thinking you can just shoot at random people for a senseless act and take away his life. He was my sister’s only child.”
Police say Gonzalez was not known to them. No arrests had been made as of late Thursday.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Sources: Former Police Supt. Eddie Johnson Pushed His Wife Away When She Tried To Stop Him From Burning Her Underwear
- Scammers Hustle Way Into 93-Year-Old Steger Woman’s House, But Her Son Is Watching It All On Camera
- IDES Fraud Continues To Run Rampant, Frustrating People Who Were Scammed