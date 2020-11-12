CHICAGO (CBS)– Dozens of firefighters responded to a high rise fire on Jewelers Row in The Loop Thursday morning.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire broke out in the Mallers building on Wabash and Madison just after 4 a.m.
High rise fire along Jewelers Row at Wabash & Madison is out, but emergency equipment blocks Madison between State & Michigan. Also equipment along Wabash & State St. Two firefighters were treated after they were overcome with heat/exhaustion, but no injuries otherwise. pic.twitter.com/9DYUsa9AQ7
— Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) November 12, 2020
Two firefighters were injured and taken to a local hospital. The CFD member is expected to recover.
Street closures and traffic reroutes have been reported as responders remain on the scene. According to CTA, southbound buses, including No. 6, 36 and 62 were temporarily rerouted.
[Minor Delays / Reroute] Southbound 6, 36 and 62 buses are temporarily rerouted via State, Randolph, Clark, Monroe and State, due to fire department activity near Madison/Wabash.
— cta (@cta) November 12, 2020
The 23-story building houses more than 100 jewelry shops.
This is the same building that reported a fire in 2018.
