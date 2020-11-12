Left In The Dark:Due To Lax Oversight, Tens Of Thousands Of Moments Not Captured On Chicago Police Body Cameras
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Fire, High-Rise Fire, Jeweler's Row, The Loop, The Mallers Building

CHICAGO (CBS)– Dozens of firefighters responded to a high rise fire on Jewelers Row in The Loop Thursday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire broke out in the Mallers building on Wabash and Madison just after 4 a.m.

Two firefighters were injured and taken to a local hospital. The CFD member is expected to recover.

Street closures and traffic reroutes have been reported as responders remain on the scene. According to CTA, southbound buses, including No. 6, 36 and 62 were temporarily rerouted.

The 23-story building houses more than 100 jewelry shops.

This is the same building that reported a fire in 2018.

Also From CBS Chicago:

 