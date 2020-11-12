CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re looking for a fun way to kick off the holidays bundle up and head to the Chicago River.
The Joffrey Ballet and Art on theMART will have a larger than life projection of the Nutcracker at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. every night through Dec. 30.
The show is set to the music of Tchaikovsky and projected on the largest digital art projection in the world. The program also features iconic paintings from the Art Institute of Chicago and Arts of Life’s City Circle Heart, presenting works from artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
You can watch the free show from the jetty section of the Chicago Riverwalk on Wacker Drive between Wells Street and Franklin Street.
