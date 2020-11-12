CHICAGO (CBS) — You know our fur buddy Theo, the rescued dog with terminal cancer and a bucket list.

Now, he has an official portrait, thanks to famed courtroom sketch artist Cheryl Cook.

Theo became a social media sensation after he was rescued in Joliet and taken in by a loving Crystal Lake couple, Jenny and Scott Leech.

Cook has been following Theo’s story. She said she was so moved after seeing our recent story about Theo’s life that felt compelled to use her talents to immortalize Theo in a portrait.

“Just goes to show you how good people can be,” Cook said, “and so I thought, you know, I’d really like to do something, and the one thing that I do all the time is paint and draw, and so I thought, well, if nothing else, maybe this is a nice memento.”

The portrait is being donated, and auctioned off, to raise money for the live like the Roo Foundation – which helped Theo and helps other animals in need.

The Leeches first expected Theo to survive for only a couple of weeks. It has now been almost six months.

If you’ve got an idea for Theo’s bucket list, you can email Jenny Leech here. You can also go to the Live Like Roo Foundation and BAARK Dog Rescue to help out a charity that has helped Theo.

Also From CBS Chicago: