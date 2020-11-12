Left In The Dark:Due To Lax Oversight, Tens Of Thousands Of Moments Not Captured On Chicago Police Body Cameras
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Inbound and outbound trains are moving with extensive delays after a train on the Metra UP-NW line struck a vehicle near Arlington Heights Thursday afternoon, Metra officials said. One person died in the incident, the Cook County Medical Examiner confirms.

Train #6444, which was scheduled to arrive at Ogilvie Transportation Center struck the vehicle shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to a tweet from Metra.

Officials anticipate extensive delays.

This is a developing story. 

