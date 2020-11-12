CHICAGO (CBS) — Inbound and outbound trains are moving with extensive delays after a train on the Metra UP-NW line struck a vehicle near Arlington Heights Thursday afternoon, Metra officials said. One person died in the incident, the Cook County Medical Examiner confirms.
Metra Alert UP-NW – Inbound and outbound trains on the move and may be operating extensively delayed due to train #6444 striking a vehicle near Arlington Heights.
— Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) November 12, 2020
Train #6444, which was scheduled to arrive at Ogilvie Transportation Center struck the vehicle shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to a tweet from Metra.
Metra Alert UP-NW – Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Arlington Heights due to train #6444 striking a vehicle
— Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) November 12, 2020
Officials anticipate extensive delays.
This is a developing story.
