CHICAGO (CBS) — Two groups are joining forces to help people struggling with homelessness and unemployment in the pandemic.
A Safe Haven is partnering with the Small Business Advocacy Council in a new fundraising campaign. One leader explained how COVID-19 has connected homelessness and businesses.
“Fifty-five percent of the small businesses right now may not reopen post-COVID,” said Neli Vazquez Roland, co-found of A Safe Haven. “And that means that everyone that worked in these businesses may be facing the possibility of losing their home, losing their livelihoods and losing the ability to provide for themselves and their families.”
The fundraising program is called “Rebuilding Lives and Businesses.”
If you want to donate, go to ASafeHaven.org or log on to SmallBusinessAdvocacyCouncil.org.
