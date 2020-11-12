CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 brings big changes for college students in Chicago.

The University of Illinois Chicago is switching to all remote learning. CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports from the UIC campus where the overall reaction on campus has been mixed.

Most students have been fully online, so the announcement barely makes a dent in terms of schedule. But psychologically, that’s a different story.

“I don’t really think it feels like school at all,” lamented UIC senior Kate Soja.

It may look like a university campus, but the learning traffic here is about to take a detour — to the web. Powell McCarthy is one of more than 20,000 students about to learn completely online. Only about 10% were taking part in in-person learning before the school’s announcement.

“It definitely has been a huge culture shock for me,” McCarthy said, who is currently studying computer science.

Chancellor Michael Amiridis said after consulting health experts, he said the decision is the right one for the UIC campus.

“If you don’t take measures at the right time, if you’re not ahead of the curve, then you pay the price,” Amiridis said.

UIC joins Roosevelt University who will be fully online by month’s end. Northeastern Illinois University, DePaul, Loyola and University of Chicago are mostly online, with Northwestern and Columbia College, teaching in a mixed or hybrid environment. In an era where students are learning more about COVID-19 firsthand.

“My friend from my lab wasn’t able to come because she tested positive,” Soja said. “I don’t think things will go back to normal anytime soon.”

One students said this is not how she wants to go out as a senior here. She had dreams of walking across the stage in graduation. But following this announcement, she’s preparing for a virtual graduation.

Also From CBS Chicago: