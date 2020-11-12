CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was shot during an attempted robbery in the Rosemoor neighborhood.
Police said the 32-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a car, near 95th Street and Indiana Avenue, when two men approached with guns.
The driver hit the gas pedal and the offenders fired shots, hitting the woman twice in the stomach and once in the back side just after 3:30 a.m.
The woman is in fair condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center.
No one is in custody.
