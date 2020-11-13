CHICAGO (CBS)– An SUV hit a Chicago Police Department squad car in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Thursday night.
According to CPD, officers were driving southbound in the 100 block of South Hamlin, just after 10:30 p.m., when a man driving an SUV failed to stop at a stop sign. He struck the side of the squad car.
Two officers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.
Citations were issued to the driver of the SUV.
