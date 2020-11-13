CHICAGO (CBS) — High pressure is in place tonight, keeping skies clear, but chilly air stays in place.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there will be some sun Saturday morning before clouds and showers increase throughout the rest of the day.
As the cold front gets closer after dark Saturday night, there could be embedded thunderstorms within the downpours.
Models are trending toward a half inch of rain. Strong winds set up for Sunday with falling temperatures through the day.
TONIGHT: Clear. Low 28.
SATURDAY: Turning cloudy with increasing rain. High 48.
SUNDAY: Very windy with falling temperatures. High 47.
