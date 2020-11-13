Left In The Dark:Due To Lax Oversight, Tens Of Thousands Of Moments Not Captured On Chicago Police Body Cameras
CHICAGO (CBS) — High pressure is in place tonight, keeping skies clear, but chilly air stays in place.

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there will be some sun Saturday morning before clouds and showers increase throughout the rest of the day.

(Credit: CBS)

As the cold front gets closer after dark Saturday night, there could be embedded thunderstorms within the downpours.

(Credit: CBS)

Models are trending toward a half inch of rain. Strong winds set up for Sunday with falling temperatures through the day.

(Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT: Clear. Low 28.

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy with increasing rain. High 48.

SUNDAY:  Very windy with falling temperatures. High 47.

