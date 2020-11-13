PAWS Dog Of The Week: EveShe is a star and would like to find an adopter that would like to continue her training.

2020 Holiday Drives In The Chicago AreaWant to make a difference this holiday season?

PAWS Dog Of The Week: BrunoBruno is a big and strong fellow. He would love a home in a quiet, low traffic area with a fenced-in lawn to run around and play.

Halloween Display Features Skeletons Dancing In A Conga Line In Jefferson ParkA family in Jefferson Park is celebrating Halloween this year with a skeleton conga line.

PAWS Dog Of The Week: SpencerHe is a five-year-old poodle mix who is a joy to have in the home. Spencer's foster family says he loves to lay on his back with all four paws in the air.

PAWS Dog Of The Week: KobeKobe may be big, but he enjoys being held and snuggled as much as any lap dog.