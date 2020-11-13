CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chinatown real estate developer who helped the feds in a sweeping Chicago corruption probe pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
See Wong agreed to wear a wire for FBI agents during conversations with former Ald. Danny Solis in hopes of a lighter sentence.
Solis in turn wore a wire and helped in an FBI probe resulting in charges against Ald. Ed Burke.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Sources: Former Police Supt. Eddie Johnson Pushed His Wife Away When She Tried To Stop Him From Burning Her Underwear
- Scammers Hustle Way Into 93-Year-Old Steger Woman’s House, But Her Son Is Watching It All On Camera
- Chicago’s Mayor Puts Out New COVID Stay At Home Advisory, More Restrictions Based On Case Surge Throughout The City