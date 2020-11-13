Left In The Dark:Due To Lax Oversight, Tens Of Thousands Of Moments Not Captured On Chicago Police Body Cameras
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Ald. Danny Solis, Ald. Ed Burke, Chicago, See Wong

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chinatown real estate developer who helped the feds in a sweeping Chicago corruption probe pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

See Wong agreed to wear a wire for FBI agents during conversations with former Ald. Danny Solis in hopes of a lighter sentence.

Solis in turn wore a wire and helped in an FBI probe resulting in charges against Ald. Ed Burke.

Also From CBS Chicago:

 