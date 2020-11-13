'We Close Down Again We Won't Survive It': Restaurants Defy Governor's Indoor Dining BanSome restaurants and bars across Illinois are defying Gov. JB Pritzker's orders banning indoor dining. It's not because they don't believe COVID-19 is real. They say if they shut down it will be for good this time.

Chinatown Developer Pleads Guilty In Case That Fueled Federal Probe Of City HallThe Chinatown real estate developer who helped the feds in a sweeping Chicago corruption probe pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Racist, Anti Semitic, Homophobic Messages Sent To Nearly Entire School District After Teacher's Email HackedA math teacher at Niles West High School had her email hacked, and then pornographic images and anti semitic and racist messages were blasted to almost every student in her district.

Uber Driver Says She Was Carjacked, Held At GunpointShe thought she was going to die. A Chicago Uber driver says Wednesday last week she picked up a man who pulled out a gun and carjacked her. She says it is happening a lot these days.