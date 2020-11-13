CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana reported its second highest number of new coronavirus cases on Friday, with 5,708 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The record for new cases in Indiana was the 6,654 new cases reported on Thursday.

The Indiana Department of Health also reported 50 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, among the most reported in a single day. The state’s No. 1 killer is heart disease, which claims about 40 lives a day on average.

Since the start of the pandemic, Indiana has reported a total of 236,565 cases of COVID-19, as well as 4,613 deaths. Another 250 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients who were not tested for the virus.

Nearly every county is rated as a “red zone” based on cases per 100,000 people.

Indian also reported its second-highest number of hospitalizations on Friday, with 2,548 virus patients being treated in hospitals statewide, just shy of the record 2,569 hospitalizations reported on Thursday. COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than doubled in Indiana in the past month.

The state’s positivity rates also continue to rise. The test positivity rate for all tests is up to 10.6%, and the positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 20.8%.

The five-county region of Northwest Indiana reported its fourth-highest daily case count, with 762 new infections. The test positivity rate in the region stands at 14.9%, and the positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 23.1%. An additional six deaths were reported, bringing the total number of fatalities to 575.

The number of people in the hospital in Northwest Indiana stands at 431, shy of the record of 449 three days earlier, but still nearly double the figure from a month ago.